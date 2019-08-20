150 first-year MBBS students forced to shave heads, salute seniors during ragging incident in UP medical college

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Ragging is almost always mentally scarring for those who are at the receiving end. There is need to put an end to this practice in educational institutes. However, we often come across such cases.

As many as 150 first year MBBS students studying at Saifai Medical College in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh were forced to shave their heads by their seniors. The incident took place on August 20. The ragging didn't stop there, first year students were then forced to salute their seniors. A video of this incident has gone viral and being shared.

In the video, first yeat MBBS students can be seen walking in a line-their heads shaved.

Reportedly, the new session of the college has commenced recently.

Reacting to the incident, the vice chancellor of Saifai Medical College said, "If there has been any indiscipline, strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye."