Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 150 first-year MBBS students forced to shave heads, salute seniors during ragging incident in UP medical college

150 first-year MBBS students forced to shave heads, salute seniors during ragging incident in UP medical college

In an alarming case of ragging, as many as 150 first-year MBBS students of Saifai Medical College in Etawah were forced to shave their heads and salute their seniors on Tuesday, 20 August.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2019 21:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Representative image

Ragging is almost always mentally scarring for those who are at the receiving end. There is need to put an end to this practice in educational institutes. However, we often come across such cases.

As many as 150 first year MBBS students studying at Saifai Medical College in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh were forced to shave their heads by their seniors. The incident took place on August 20. The ragging didn't  stop there, first year students were then forced to salute their seniors. A video of this incident has gone viral and being shared.

In the video, first yeat MBBS students can be seen walking in a line-their heads shaved.

Reportedly, the new session of the college has commenced recently.

Reacting to the incident, the vice chancellor of Saifai Medical College said, "If there has been any indiscipline, strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye."

Also Read | IITs, IIMs to include yoga in curriculum in Uttar Pradesh

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKejriwal flags off 25 new buses, says 3,000 more to be rolled out in next 7-8 months Next StoryKarnataka Govt orders CBI probe into multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme  