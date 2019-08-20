Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. IITs, IIMs to include yoga in curriculum in Uttar Pradesh

IITs, IIMs to include yoga in curriculum in Uttar Pradesh

These institutes are incorporating courses on yoga, spirituality and human values to help future managers maintain equanimity under pressure.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: August 20, 2019 20:11 IST
Representative News Image

 IITs, IIMs to include yoga in curriculum in Uttar Pradesh

Leading management and technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh will now have yoga classes for students and faculty members.

These institutes are incorporating courses on yoga, spirituality and human values to help future managers maintain equanimity under pressure.

Talking to IANS, a senior faculty member of IIT Kanpur said that while several IIMs and IITs already have yoga as a part of their curriculum, efforts were on to include it in other institutes too.

"The students and faculty members in these premium institutes face extreme stress conditions. The students are anxiety-ridden and this, often, makes them take steps like suicide. Yoga will help all of us to cope with the pressures and also focus on our work," said the faculty member who did not wish to be named.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru Dr H.R. Nagendra is being asked to create a yoga package for these institutes.

Nagendra is a mechanical engineer, yoga therapist, academic, writer and the founder Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, a deemed university located in Bengaluru.

It is noteworthy that IITs in Chennai and Delhi have already included yoga in the curriculum and the results have been highly favourable.

Last year, IIM Ahmedabad introduced lessons from the Bhagavad Gita to help students cope with the corporate world.

ALSO READ: IIT-Mandi developing technology to convert heat into electricity

ALSO READ: IIT Madras develops robot with good grasping capability

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySSC JHT 2019: Exam notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, other posts to be released today Next Story  