Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning, section 144 imposed by police; MNS activists taken into preventive custody | Live Updates

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai ahead of Raj Thackeray's ED questioning

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party chief Raj Thackeray will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate shortly. Mumbai Police has imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside ED office ahead of Thackeray's questioning. As per police sources, Thackrey has appealed to his party workers not to gather outside ED office but the police will not take any chances.

Raj Thackeray at ED office: LIVE UPDATES

11:40 AM: As per reports, MNS workers were planning to protest against the ED questioning their chief, however after Raj Thackeray's appeal for peace and harmony, the protest has not been called off.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray arrives at office of the Enforcement Directorate, to appear before it, in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS)loan to Kohinoor CTNL pic.twitter.com/VfgINaQwLD — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

11:33 AM: Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning.

11:17 AM: MNS Thane District President Ashish Dokay among activists taken into preventive custody by the police.

11.05 AM: Raj Thackeray on his way to the ED office in Ballard Pier, Mumbai.

11:00 AM: "The area outside the ED office has been covered with barricades from three sides of the building and there is just one way to enter or exit," an official said.

Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has stronghold, to maintain law and order, the official added.

Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure, he said. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

