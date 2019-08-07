Heavy rains disrupt normal life; more showers on forecast in Delhi, Mumbai today

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains likely in Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan today

As incessant rains continue to batter Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Thane and Raigad districts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai as well, the weather department said. According to a senior official, 3 villages with 7000 people in Kolhapur district have got completely cut off due to floods and evacuation efforts were underway. Meanwhile, widespread rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday, which caused heavy waterlogging across the national capital. The IMD has predicted more rains for today.

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on DND flyover, Akshardham road and the ITO crossing in Delhi. Traffic bottlenecks were also witnessed on stretches of Rohtak Road, near Tis Hazari court, from Khyber Pass towards Model Town.

A tree fell on the stretch between the Maharani Bagh and Ashram leading to traffic chaos.

"Heavy rains take place when a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal or southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea combine with the monsoon trough," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather explained.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.7 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded just 36 mm of rain against the 30-year average of 69.1 mm -- a shortfall of around 48 per cent -- in August so far.

Rajasthan was also lashed by heavy rains over the past 24 hours, with state capital Jaipur recording 6.9 cm of rainfall, followed by 1.8 cm in Churu and 1.4 cm in Kota from 8 am on Monday morning till 8 am on Tuesday.

The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

With a depression over Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy rain in many parts of Odisha till August 9, the state government on Tuesday asked district collectors to be prepared to deal with possible flood.

The low pressure over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre said in a special bulletin.

The depression adjoining coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal lay centered around 160 km southeast of Odisha's Balasore and about 130 km south-southeast of West Bengal's Digha, it said.

