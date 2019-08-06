Mumbai schools shut, several trains diverted due to waterlogging; heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR | Live Updates

Image Source : AP Rains lash Delhi-NCR; heavy downpur in Mumbai

Struggle for Mumbai continues as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains for the city, along with heavy rains in isolated places in adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on Tuesday. According to an IMD bulletin released on Monday, Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Other districts in the state would receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Thursday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Pune will remain closed on Tuesday as rising water levels of Pune rivers lead to severe waterlogging across the streets. Parts of Delhi also received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Here are the Live Updates:

09:21 am: Video shows heavy downpour in Noida

09:10 am: Pune-Bengaluru highway closed for traffic movement from Kolhapur towards Karnataka, due to waterlogging on the highway following heavy rainfall in the region

08:51 am: Central Railway: Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, Yesvantpur-Barmer Express, Dehradun-Kochuveli Express and Amritsar-Kochuveli Express diverted and Mumbai-Hyderabad Express cancelled

08:45 am: Parts of Delhi receives rainfall

Delhi: Parts of national capital receives rainfall; visuals from Safdarjung Enclave and RK Puram pic.twitter.com/dmIL0wSE7F — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

08:32 am: India Meteorological Department (IMD): Rainfall to remain active over south Konkan and further down

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the situation remained critical, and the decision to extend the holiday for educational institutions was taken for the safety of students.

"Tomorrow is very important as the situation remains critical in rural as well as some of the urban areas. Compared to Sunday, it has not improved much on Monday as more water has been released from dams near Pune as they are 100 per cent full," Ram said.

Six bridges over Mula and Mutha rivers were shut by the traffic police as a precautionary measure.

Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said over 600 families had been shifted from low-lying areas since Sunday to various schools. She said some patients, including 15 on ventilator support, were evacuated after water entered Jupiter Hospital in Wakad area.

In Sangli, which is one of the five districts that are part of western Maharashtra's Pune Division, the water level in Krishna and Varana rivers was rising due to heavy rains, District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary said on Monday.

