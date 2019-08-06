Image Source : PTI Goa schools closed on August 7 due to heavy rains: Pramod Sawant

On account of heavy rains across the state, throwing normal life out of gear, Goa schools will be closed on Wednesday (August 7) on the orders of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sawant said: "In view of heavy rains, the Education Department has been asked to declare a holiday for students on Wednesday. The heavy rains are expected to continue for the next three days."

Sawant also said that the state government will conduct a review meeting on Wednesday, to assess whether another holiday should be announced for the following day.

"In view of the incessant rains and the difficulty encountered by the students in commuting to and from school, August 7, is declared a holiday for all primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools in the state," Director of Education Nagraj Honnekeri said in his circular issued soon after Sawant's announcement.

The Chief Minister also said that the state was on "high alert", adding that people living in flooded low lying areas had been vacated, wherever necessary.

On Tuesday, rains flooded low lying areas, forcing disaster management teams to rescue people from waterlogged ones, while the state government had to also reach out to Goan bus passengers stranded in Maharashtra after heavy showers caused landslides in Kolhapur district, blocking traffic.

Heavy rains resulted in several trees being uprooted across Goa, causing major traffic jams and power cuts.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Over 8,000 evacuated amid heavy waterlogging in Thane, Indian Navy teams on standby

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: IAF rescues 58 people from rain-hit Thane; heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours