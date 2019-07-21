Image Source : AP Railway committee to visit 17 stations to assess problems faced by passengers

A five-member team of Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) will visit 17 railway stations, including Ambala in Haryana, to assess the problems faced by the passengers and facilities being extended to them, an official said on Sunday.

Vir Kumar Yadav, one of the members of PAC, told reporters that the team will visit the stations which come under Ambala, Bikaner and Delhi railway divisions.

In Haryana, the team members will visit Narnaul, Rewari, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Kosli Kurukshetar, Karnal, Panipat Sonepat, Rohtak, Faridabad, Palwal, Jind ,Gurugram, Ambala, Jagadhri railway stations besides the Chandigarh and Chandimandir stations, all of which fall under Ambala and Delhi divisions of the Indian Railways.

Yadav said they will inspect the railway stations from July 28 to August 3.

The PAC, which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways, is tasked with checking the passenger amenities provided at the railway stations and on trains.

Also Read: Railways' 100-day plan: Cut travel time on Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai routes

Also Read: Facing favouritism charges, railways introduces fresh tender system for Train 18