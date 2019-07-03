BJP has lost its star campaigner: Twitter has mixed reactions to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

Image Source : AP Twitter reactions to Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Twitterati had mixed reactions to the news of Rahul Gandhi stepping down as Congress president, and subsequent appointment of 90-year old Motilal Vora as the interim president.

While some were happy with Rahul Gandhi's decision, others dejected. A few even thought that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost their ‘star campaigner’ for the 2024 general election.

Yes, the BJP was the protagonist of all the memes.

Here's what the Twitterati have to say:

#RahulGandhi removes 'Congress President' from the bio on his Twitter account as he officially resigns from post of Congress President

Big blow to BJP as they lose their STAR CAMPAIGNER

2024 mein Modiji ke liye campaigning kaun karega

Reporter: Are you gonna miss Rahul as President of INC?

BJP : NO

Reporter : NO???

BJP :

A twitter user posted as to how the whole of BJP Cadre and supporters will react right now !!!

BJP after Rahul Gandhi resignation

#RahulGandhi quits as a congress president but the wave of mourning is in BJP

Rough road ahead for BJP! Now that we lost an asset, Amit shah will be tested full-fledged!! Let's see, if the interim Congress president will be a robot or trained Pidi or an independent leader!!

Rough road ahead for BJP!🙄



Now that we lost an asset, Amit shah will be tested full-fledged!!😂😂



Let's see, if the interim Congress president will be a robot or trained Pidi or an independent leader!!#RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiKaSandesh pic.twitter.com/fyuy9hkAzP — Dean Budugu (@urstruly_YASH) July 3, 2019

And those who are in support says that not everyone will have guts to take whole blame and responsibility for the loss and resign the role of higher designation.

Not everyone will have guts to take whole blame & responsibility for the loss & resign the role of higher designation.#RahulGandhi#CongressPresident pic.twitter.com/S50eFmxGYc — Sarfaraz Shaikh (@Sarfara75318288) July 3, 2019

@RahulGandhi I wish all the other leaders of every State in each District think the same way and understand their responsibility.

RahulGandhi there are very rare politicians in India who don't spew venom and hatred but talks of people's issues and maintain a civility in politics, Gandhi is one of them, he was tarnished systematically by BJP & it's stooge media but the truth is that he's one of the polite man.

#RahulGandhi there are very rare politicians in India who don't spew venom & hatred but talks of people's issues & maintain a civility in politics, Gandhi is one of them, he was tarnished systematically by BJP & it's stooge media but the truth is that he's one of the polite man — Citizen Shivam (@ShivamJ24) July 3, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, resigned from the top post of the party and said the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor.

"I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked about the future course of the party.

Taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after the results were declared.

