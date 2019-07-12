Defamation suit: Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Ahmedabad court

Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by in a criminal defamation suit filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Gandhi was granted bail by Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court today.

The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

Earlier this month, a Surat court had summoned Rahul Gandhi for a defamation case filed against him for saying "Why do all thieves have Modi in their names". He has been asked to appear before the court on July 16.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad court in defamation case

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi raises Wayanad farmer suicide in Lok Sabha, Rajnath holds 'those in power for decades' equally responsible

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi blames local leaders for Amethi defeat, says will not abandon constituency