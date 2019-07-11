Rahul Gandhi raises Wayanad farmer suicide in Lok Sabha, Rajnath holds 'those in power for decades' equally responsible

Image Source : FILE Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised the issue of Wayanad farmer suicide in Lok Sabha targetting Modi Government. He asked Modi government to fulfil promises he has made to farmers till date.

A 55-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly by drinking poison. The incident took place a few daysin Pulappy in Wayanad District. Rahul Gandhi is an MP of Wayanad.

"Prime Minister had made promises to farmers five years ago, all I am asking is that he fulfils them," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

There were disapproving murmurs from the government benches as Rahul Gandhi was making his point.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rose after Rahul Gandhi's statement and strongly countered his assertions. He said that Rahul Gandhi seemed to suggest that farmer issues have cropped up in last five years.

Hinting at Congress rule in the country post-independence, Rajnath Singh said that 'those who were in power for decades' were equally responsible for the poor situation of agriculture and farmers in our country. Singh did not mention the word 'Congress'.

The suicide of 55-year-old farmer in Wayanad came a little over month after Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan requesting monetary help for the family of Dinesh Kumar, another farmer who had committed suicide in the month of May this year.