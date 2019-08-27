Prohibitory orders clamped in UP's Muzaffarnagar in view of upcoming festivals

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Inderkant Dwivedi, the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were clamped in the area on Monday evening in view of the upcoming festivals of Muharram and Dussehra.  

Muzaffarnagar Published on: August 27, 2019 11:36 IST
Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC have been imposed in the Jansath tehsil area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, banning the assembly of more than four persons without the permission of the authorities concerned, officials said on Tuesday.

The orders were issued to maintain law and order in the area, the SDM said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Mulakpura and Kawal villages under the Jansath police station area in view of the sixth death anniversary of two men, who were killed in Kawal, following which communal riots had erupted in the district and adjoining areas. 

