Uttar Pradesh: 30 pilgrims injured after bus falls into ditch in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty pilgrims were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a ditch here, police said on Monday.

The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan's Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday, they said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Five pilgrims killed after boulder hits bus on Badrinath Highway

ALSO READ: Post security advisory, Amarnath pilgrims start returning from Yatri Niwas base camp