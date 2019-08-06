Uttarakhand: Five pilgrims killed after boulder hits bus on Badrinath Highway

Image Source : PTI 5 pilgrims killed as boulder hits bus on Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand

At least 5 passengers died, while several others were feared trapped after a boulder fell on their bus on Badrinath Highway on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Lambagad slide zone on the route. The accident occurred following a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early today.

The vehicle was carrying a total of 11 people, while it was hit by a boulder, which fell from the hillside after a landslide.

A team of the police is present at the spot as rescue operations are underway.

According to sources, 3 pilgrims have so far been rescued from the accident spot, while efforts to extricate the others are on.

