Uttarakhand: Five pilgrims killed after boulder hits bus on Badrinath Highway

A bus carrying 11 passengers was hit by a boulder in Uttarakhand, in which 5 pilgrims died. The accident was reported from Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway. Chamoli district was hit by a landslide early today, soon after which the accident occurred. Police teams are at the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2019 11:22 IST
At least 5 passengers died, while several others were feared trapped after a boulder fell on their bus on Badrinath Highway on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Lambagad slide zone on the route. The accident occurred following a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early today.

The vehicle was carrying a total of 11 people, while it was hit by a boulder, which fell from the hillside after a landslide.

A team of the police is present at the spot as rescue operations are underway.

According to sources, 3 pilgrims have so far been rescued from the accident spot, while efforts to extricate the others are on. 

