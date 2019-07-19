Priyanka Gandhi to visit Sonbhadra to meet land dispute victims' families

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Priyanka Gandhi to visit Sonbhadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet on Friday the family members of the victims belonging to the Gond community who died in a clash over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Senior party leaders said that Gandhi, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will visit Ubhbha village of Ghoraval tehsil in the district.

Ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place when a dispute arose over a piece of land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.

Police has so far arrested 24 people in connection with the case for the mass murder and is conducting raids to nab all the accused.

A case has been registered against 78 people in this connection, including 50 unidentified persons.

The village head Yagdutt, his brother and others were charged under the SC/ST Act on the plea of a local named Lallu Singh.

According to police, two weapons used in the carnage have also been recovered. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed Director General of Police O.P. Singh to keep a close watch on the case.

