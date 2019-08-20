PM Modi dials UK counterpart Boris Johnson, raises concern over violence against Indians in London

Image Source : PMO PM Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr Boris Johnson. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr Johnson on his election to the high office and expressed his readiness to work with him for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Johnson warmly congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the latter’s emphatic electoral victory for the second term in his office.

Both leaders agreed that as the world’s pre-eminent democracies, the two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that terrorism had plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe.

He stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as ISIS.

Talking to His Excellency Mr Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi also drew attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India.

Prime Minister Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors.

The two leaders looked forward to interacting during the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

