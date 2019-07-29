Tiger population improved to 2,967 in 2018: PM Modi releases All India Tiger Estimation

Image Source : ANI PM Modi releases All India Tiger Estimation 2018 on International Tiger Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released All India Tiger Estimation 2018 on International Tiger Day on Monday. The Tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, PM Narendra Modi said.

He said," Today, we reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger. Results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian happy. 9 yrs ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that target of doubling tiger population will be 2022. We completed this target 4 years early."

"I feel it is possible to strike a healthy balance between - development and environment. In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation," he added.

PM Modi also said that India would proposer both economically and environmentally and will have better train connectivity and greater tree coverage.

July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day to raise awareness about tiger conservation, promote the protection of the natural habitat of tigers and support tiger protection issues. It has been nine years of Tiger Day, but, this year it has a special significance for India.

The Tiger Estimation exercise is believed to be the world’s largest wildlife survey effort in terms of coverage, intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.

India conducts the All India Tiger Estimation every four years. Three cycles of the estimation have already been completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Government and National Tiger Conservation Authority have also carried out an economic valuation of tigers in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change. Such interventions and processes have been operationalised through a legally mandated Tiger Conservation Plan to ensure that it is institutionalized.

WATCH LIVE:

Also Read: Tusker 'brothers' released in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Also Read: Man mauled to death by tiger in Corbett reserve

Also Read: Tiger chases two forest officials riding on bike in Kerala wildlife sanctuary; watch spine-chilling video