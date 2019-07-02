Tiger chases two forest officials riding on bike in Kerala wildlife sanctuary; watch spine-chilling video

In the video, two people are seen riding a bike inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala when they notice a tiger chasing them. The big cat chases them for a few seconds before running off into the jungle.

This spine-chilling video posted by the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society on Facebook is going viral on the internet. According to reports, the two people riding the bike were Forest Department officials and were patrolling the area after they were informed about a tiger sighting.

The video raised a lot of concerns from the people, some of then couldn't help themselves from cracking jokes.

Rider must have shat in his pants, having the world most ferocious solitary hunter chase you, can't imagine the skills required to still maintain the control of the vehicle https://t.co/rTRxhwi8uy — Kunal Rajeev Dalvi (@KRDalvi) July 1, 2019

Watch this mock charge by the beast on a highway that cuts through a wildlife sanctuary, as if to strike a pose, he appears before walking across into the dense foliage.