Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Tiger chases two forest officials riding on bike in Kerala wildlife sanctuary; watch spine-chilling video

Tiger chases two forest officials riding on bike in Kerala wildlife sanctuary; watch spine-chilling video

The Forests and Wildlife Protection Society, which posted the video to Facebook, said two Forest Department officials were riding the motorcycle through the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad, Kerala, when the passenger recorded the footage.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 17:14 IST

In the video, two people are seen riding a bike inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala when they notice a tiger chasing them. The big cat chases them for a few seconds before running off into the jungle.

This spine-chilling video posted by the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society on Facebook is going viral on the internet. According to reports, the two people riding the bike were Forest Department officials and were patrolling the area after they were informed about a tiger sighting.

India Tv - Tiger chases two bike riders in Kerala

Tiger chases two bike riders in Kerala

The video raised a lot of concerns from the people, some of then couldn't help themselves from cracking jokes.

ALSO READ: Leopard killed inside Uttarakhand medical college

Watch this mock charge by the beast on a highway that cuts through a wildlife sanctuary, as if to strike a pose, he appears before walking across into the dense foliage. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story160 Islamic State members, sympathizers arrested across India: government tells Lok Sabha Next StoryArrogant, corrupt, incompetent Maharashtra government left Mumbai in lurch during flood season: Congress  