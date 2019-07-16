Man mauled to death by tiger in Corbett reserve

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/AP Tiger kills man in Corbett reserve

In Corbett Tiger Reserve, a daily wage labourer was killed by a tiger. Along with forest guards, he was patrolling the Kalagarh area when he was mauled to death by the tiger that attacked the group.

The tiger dragged the man away by the neck, officials said on Tuesday.

Forest guards patrolling the area on Monday afternoon were taken by surprise when the big cat appeared from nowhere and pounced on Sohan Singh Rawat, CTR Field Director Rahul said, reported news agency PTI.

The tiger grabbed Rawat by the neck and dragged him to a hilltop even before other members of the patrol party could collect themselves, he said.

A combing operation was launched and the half-eaten body of Rawat was found late at night, Rahul said, the news agency further reported.

The victim belonged to Sendhikhal region in Pauri district of uttarakhand.

