PM Narendra Modi departs for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday. He will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Thursday-Friday. He will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

On Wednesday, PM Modi said the global security situation as well as economic cooperation will be on the agenda at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan, and asserted that his visit to the Central Asian country will strengthen India's ties with the SCO member states.

PM Modi said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders bilaterally.

"We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region. India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago," he said.

India has extended full cooperation to the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year, Modi said.

"The Summit is expected to discuss the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance. On the sidelines of the Summit, I also plan to meet several leaders bilaterally," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had last week said no bilateral meeting had been planned between Prime Minister Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

"On the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, I will also be on an official bilateral visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on 14 June 2019, after conclusion of the SCO Summit," Modi said.

India and the Kyrgyz Republic, bound by historical and civilisational links, share traditionally warm and friendly relations. "In recent times, our relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment," he said.

"Apart from our discussions on the entire range of bilateral cooperation, President Jeenbekov and I will jointly address the first meeting of India-Kyrgyz Business Forum," Modi said.

"I am confident that my visit to the Kyrgyz Republic will further strengthen and consolidate our cooperation with the SCO member countries and with the Kyrgyz Republic," he said.

PM not to fly over Pakistan

Prime Minister Modi will not fly over Pakistan on his way to Bishkek on Thursday to attend the SCO summit, the MEA said. It said Modi's aircraft will fly over Oman, Iran and several Central Asian countries to reach the Kyrgyz capital.

PM @narendramodi leaves for Bishkek, where he will join the SCO Summit.



He will take part in various multilateral programmes and also meet world leaders in separate bilateral meetings. pic.twitter.com/GZIqZQmMIr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 13, 2019

