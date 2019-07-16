Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Photos show Dongri's building collapse aftermath

Photos show Dongri's building collapse aftermath

The Kesarbai building that collapsed at around 11:40 am was located in Tandel Street, Dongri. Besides police and fire brigade officials, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on a search and rescue operation at the spot.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 16:31 IST
Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri 
Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri 

Two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 11:40 am. Nearly 50 people, including children, are still trapped under the debris of the 'Kesarbai' building, as rescue workers rushed to the spot. 

At least three teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were dispatched for the building collapse site.

Here are photos that show Dongri's building collapse aftermath:

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

2 dead, 50 trapped as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

ALSO READ: Mumbai building collapse: Confusion prevails over ownership of the 100-year-old structure

It was then when the world witnessed why Mumbai is called the Maximum City -- the valour, spirit and humanity, everything is just the maximum.

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

A child was discovered stuck in the debris by the locals.

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Till the NDRF teams didnt arrived the rescuers, mostly locals, took it upon themselves to save the child and a few other people.

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri 

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri 

The four-storey building, named Kesarbai, that collapsed Tuesday noon, trapping nearly 50 people, is said to be more than 80-year old.

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

The building collapse took place in a narrow, congested lane -- and crowded neighbourhood, which made the rescue operation difficult.

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

A woman, in her late fifties, told India TV: "My daughter lives with her in-laws in this building. I don't know where she is now."

India Tv - Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Image Source : INDIA TV

Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Two people have been confirmed dead in the collapse. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Cell also said that five people have been rescued so far.

ALSO READ: 2 dead, 50 trapped in rubble as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri; human chain formed to rescue people

WATCH VIDEO: Rescue operation underway as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDimple Yadav, Jaya Prada may contest UP's Rampur by-polls Next StorySwatantra Dev Singh appointed as new BJP UP chief  