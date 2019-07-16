Photos show Dongri's building collapse aftermath

Image Source : INDIA TV Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

Two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 11:40 am. Nearly 50 people, including children, are still trapped under the debris of the 'Kesarbai' building, as rescue workers rushed to the spot.

At least three teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were dispatched for the building collapse site.

Here are photos that show Dongri's building collapse aftermath:

2 dead, 50 trapped as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

It was then when the world witnessed why Mumbai is called the Maximum City -- the valour, spirit and humanity, everything is just the maximum.

A child was discovered stuck in the debris by the locals.

Till the NDRF teams didnt arrived the rescuers, mostly locals, took it upon themselves to save the child and a few other people.

The four-storey building, named Kesarbai, that collapsed Tuesday noon, trapping nearly 50 people, is said to be more than 80-year old.

The building collapse took place in a narrow, congested lane -- and crowded neighbourhood, which made the rescue operation difficult.

A woman, in her late fifties, told India TV: "My daughter lives with her in-laws in this building. I don't know where she is now."

Two people have been confirmed dead in the collapse. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Cell also said that five people have been rescued so far.

WATCH VIDEO: Rescue operation underway as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri