PDP activist shot at by militants in Pulwama

Suspected militants on Monday shot and injured a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said militants shot at Lateef Ahmad Shah in the orchard area of Matrigam village in Pulwama district in the evening.

"Shah sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen. He has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.