Image Source : PTI "New era of development will start from now," says B S Yeddyurappa

"A new era of development will start from now onwards," said BJP's Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa Tuesday soon after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost the confidence vote.

Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, said "It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.

I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said.

The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.

"Our farmers are suffering due to drought and other reasons. In the coming days we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily," he said.

He added that once his government takes over, it would take an appropriate decision at the earliest.

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the

nearly three-week-long high political drama in the state.

