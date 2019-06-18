Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi gets a break: Rains bring much needed respite, more showers likely

Delhi gets a break: Rains bring much needed respite, more showers likely

The temperature in the city is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The mercury was above 45 just last week.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 10:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative image

The national capital on Tuesday morning witnessed intermittent rains and gusty winds that caused the mercury to drop to 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said that over 24 hours, till 8.30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall and a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Palam recorded 3.8 mm of precipitation and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.

It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead. Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check. 

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Private forcaster Skymet Weather said a western disturbance lies over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India including Delhi-NCR.

Till Monday, the national capital recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm for the first 17 days of June.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: BMC to launch app to update citizens on its monsoon preparations

Watch | New Delhi records all-time high temperature at 48 degree Celsius

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryCongress leaders meet at Sonia Gandhi's house to decide parliament strategy Next StoryDelhi: Three-storey building collapses in Sadar Bazaar area; no casualties  