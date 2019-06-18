Mumbai rains: BMC to launch app to update citizens on its monsoon preparations

Image for representation of situation that perhaps occurs almost every year in Mumbai.

Monsoons and the city of Mumbai have a love-hate relationship. Mumbaikars definitely don't mind the rains but water logging and local train network breakdowns are some things that they can definitely do without.

Now, in an apparent move to allay public fears about incomplete preparation in the city and suburbs, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to launch an app.

"We are planning to launcg an app through which Mumbaikars will get instant updates on works that are underway," saidPraveen Pardeshi, BMC Commissioner. He was quoted by ANI.

"BMC is fully prepared," he was also quoted as saying.

In order to avoid water logging in the city, it is necessary to clean-up Mithi River alongwith number of nallas which drain the rainwater into the sea.

Each year, the authorities make claims that desilting of nallas is complete. However, the claims fall flat almost every year, with areas like Milan subway, Hindmata, Kurla among others witnessing heavy water logging. Local train services are hit almost every year as tracks get submerged under water after a heavy spell of rain.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi admitted that low-lying areas of the city will encounter water logging issues but added that the corporation has arranged for 200 water pumps to help drain out the water quickly.

