Shah Rukh Khan enjoys family holiday in London; viral video with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam delight fans

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is taking some time off from work and spending it with his family in London. The actor was recently spotted enjoying a quiet outing with wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Soon after, several photos and videos from the family outing began circulating on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the superstar away from film sets.

One of the videos that has gone viral shows Shah Rukh walking through the streets of London in a casual look featuring baggy trousers, a plain T-shirt and a hoodie. Aryan and AbRam can be seen walking behind him, while other pictures capture the family spending time together.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's London home

London has long been one of Shah Rukh's preferred holiday destinations. The actor is also reported to own a luxury residence in the city's Park Lane area, where the family has stayed during several of their visits to the UK. Hindustan Times, citing an earlier report by the Manchester Evening News, reported that Shah Rukh purchased the property in 2009 for around £20 million. The residence has often made headlines whenever the actor and his family are seen holidaying in London.

Last public appearance was on the sets of King

Before heading to London, Shah Rukh was last seen in public while filming his upcoming action entertainer King. The actor was photographed shooting with Deepika Padukone, and several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets found their way onto social media. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most-awaited Bollywood releases and will also mark the first time Shah Rukh shares screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan's first theatrical release

King is an important milestone for Suhana Khan as it will be her first theatrical release. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies in 2023. While that project introduced her to audiences on OTT, King will see her make her big-screen debut alongside her father, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which released in 2023. Earlier that year, he delivered two of the biggest blockbusters of his career with Pathaan and Jawan. According to Sacnilk, Pathaan collected Rs 543.09 crore net in India, while Jawan went on to earn Rs 643.87 crore net. Dunki also emerged as a commercial success with an India net collection of Rs 227 crore. Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting King, which is expected to hit theatres next year.

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