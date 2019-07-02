Mumbai Local Train Status Live Updates: Several trains cancelled due to heavy rain

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday which has taken a toll on roads and also railway services have been affected in the city. Several commuters were stranded in Thane, Kurla, Borivali, Malad, and others.
As per reports, many suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled or are running late after railway tracks were flooded. Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours, the highest rainfall in a decade in the city.
Early on Tuesday, the Central Railways tweeted, "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."
The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday and urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Here are Mumbai Local Train Status Live Update:Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: One train cancelled & seven short terminated today, due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area.
Following trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains:
- 22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express JCO 2.7.2019
- 12051 Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 2.7.2019
- 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express has been short terminated at Lonavala
- 12980 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus
- 19116 Bhuj -Dadar
- 12479 Jodhpur -Bandra Terminus
- 14707 Bikaner -Bandra Terminus
- 12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central
- 11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express JCO 2.7.2019
- 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express JCO 3.7.2019
- 12110/12109 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express JCO 2.7.2019
- 11010/11009 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 2.7.2019
- 12124/12123 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen JCO 2.7.2019
- 11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express JCO 2.7.2019
Numbers that matter for those tracking Western Line
Several more trains cancelled by Central Railway
Due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area, the following trains are cancelled
1.22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express JCO 2.7.2019
2.12051 Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 2.7.2019
Trains terminated due to rains:
1) 61002/61001 cancelled between Vasai Rd-Boisar-Vasai Rd.
2) 22473 Bikaner -Bandra T short terminated at Navsari and reversed as 22474 from Navsari at 17:40 Hrs ON 02/07/2019.
3) 12902 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central arrving Mumbai Central on 02/07/2019 is Short Terminated at Borivali.
Western Railway issues helpline numbers for commuters:
Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: "One train cancelled & seven short terminated today, due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area."
Western Railway said: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. The water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains
Central Railway cancels several trains; Harbour Line trains service up to Bandra
Trains have been cancelled for today due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains
1)12922/12921-Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat
2)59024/59023-Valsad-Mumbai Central - Valsad
3)12009/12010-Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central
4)22953- Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad
5)69164- Dahanu Rd-Panvel
6)69174- Dahanu Rd - Borivali
7)69149 - Virar -Bharuch .
8)69139 - Borivali- Surat
9) 12935 - Bandra T- Surat Intercity
