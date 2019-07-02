Mumbai Local Train Status Live Updates: Several trains cancelled due to heavy rain

Mumbai Local Trains Status Live Update

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday which has taken a toll on roads and also railway services have been affected in the city. Several commuters were stranded in Thane, Kurla, Borivali, Malad, and others.

As per reports, many suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled or are running late after railway tracks were flooded. Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours, the highest rainfall in a decade in the city.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Road caves in Chandiwali's Sangharsh Nagar, nearby buildings evacuated

Early on Tuesday, the Central Railways tweeted, "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday and urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Here are Mumbai Local Train Status Live Update:

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: One train cancelled & seven short terminated today, due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area.

Following trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains:

22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express JCO 2.7.2019

12051 Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 2.7.2019

11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express has been short terminated at Lonavala

12980 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus

19116 Bhuj -Dadar

12479 Jodhpur -Bandra Terminus

14707 Bikaner -Bandra Terminus

12902 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express JCO 2.7.2019

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express JCO 3.7.2019

12110/12109 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express JCO 2.7.2019

11010/11009 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 2.7.2019

12124/12123 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen JCO 2.7.2019

11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express JCO 2.7.2019

Numbers that matter for those tracking Western Line

Several more trains cancelled by Central Railway

Trains Update – 4 (Cancellation on 2.7.2019)



Due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area, the following trains are cancelled



1.22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express JCO 2.7.2019

2.12051 Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 2.7.2019

--- — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019

Trains terminated due to rains:

1) 61002/61001 cancelled between Vasai Rd-Boisar-Vasai Rd.

2) 22473 Bikaner -Bandra T short terminated at Navsari and reversed as 22474 from Navsari at 17:40 Hrs ON 02/07/2019.

3) 12902 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central arrving Mumbai Central on 02/07/2019 is Short Terminated at Borivali.

Western Railway issues helpline numbers for commuters:

Western Railway Help Line

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: "One train cancelled & seven short terminated today, due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area."

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway: One train cancelled & seven short terminated today, due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Sl093D06Ao — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Western Railway said: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. The water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains

Western Railway: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. Water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains pic.twitter.com/8v3zk1fxYI — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Central Railway cancels several trains; Harbour Line trains service up to Bandra

Trains have been cancelled for today due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains

1)12922/12921-Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat

2)59024/59023-Valsad-Mumbai Central - Valsad

3)12009/12010-Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central

4)22953- Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad

5)69164- Dahanu Rd-Panvel

6)69174- Dahanu Rd - Borivali

7)69149 - Virar -Bharuch .

8)69139 - Borivali- Surat

9) 12935 - Bandra T- Surat Intercity

VIDEO: Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai; Thane, King's Circle and other areas closed due to waterlogging

:ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: 54 flights diverted, 52 cancelled due to heavy downpour. Complete details