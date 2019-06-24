Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Gateway to Konkan: Mumbai-Goa four-lane coastal highway to be completed within a year

Mumbai-Goa coastal highway is being billed as Nitin Gadkari's dream project and is expected to give a huge boost to tourism in the Konkan region.

New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 14:48 IST
India will soon have a coastal highway on the lines of Los Angeles-San Francisco Pacific Coast Highway. The four-lane Mumbai-Goa Highway along the Arabian Sea coastline will be complete within a year, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed. 

"Work under the project is in full swing and the work will be complete within a year," Gadkari said.

The project had hit hurdles after Bombay High Court had stopped construction in certain areas following a PIL. However, the Supreme Court in May allowed the contractors of the project to carry on with construction work in existing locations. 

Currently, road travel between Mumbai to Goa may take you anything between 10.5 to 13 hours.  This will reduce once the four-lane Mumbai-Goa coastal highway is complete.  Mumbai-Goa coastal highway is likely to bring the travel time to 7 hours. 

Once complete, the Mumbai-Goa coastal highway that is being hailed as Gateway to Konkan is expected to bring a huge boost to the economy of the people in the region. 

