Gateway to Konkan: Mumbai-Goa four-lane coastal highway to be completed within a year

Image Source : FILE Gateway to Konkan: Mumbai-Goa four-lane coastal highway to be complete within a year

India will soon have a coastal highway on the lines of Los Angeles-San Francisco Pacific Coast Highway. The four-lane Mumbai-Goa Highway along the Arabian Sea coastline will be complete within a year, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed.

"Work under the project is in full swing and the work will be complete within a year," Gadkari said.

The project had hit hurdles after Bombay High Court had stopped construction in certain areas following a PIL. However, the Supreme Court in May allowed the contractors of the project to carry on with construction work in existing locations.

Mumbai-Goa highway work in progress. Amazing technology. You can reach Mumbai to Goa within seven hours by car!!! 👇👍👌👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBZGmqKhSH — Tarun Sareen (@TarunnSarreen) June 9, 2019

Currently, road travel between Mumbai to Goa may take you anything between 10.5 to 13 hours. This will reduce once the four-lane Mumbai-Goa coastal highway is complete. Mumbai-Goa coastal highway is likely to bring the travel time to 7 hours.

Once complete, the Mumbai-Goa coastal highway that is being hailed as Gateway to Konkan is expected to bring a huge boost to the economy of the people in the region.

Bring it on!

