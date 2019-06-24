More spent on publicity than crucial schemes: Azad

Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Monday slammed the central government for spending over 50 per cent of the total funds of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' schemes on publicity.

Speaking at the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address, the Congress leader said it was the first time that more funds were spent on publicity than on the scheme. Azad said 56 per cent of the total funds for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme were spent on publicity.

Between 2014 and January 2019, the government allocated Rs 644 crore for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme. Of this, Rs 364 crore was spent on advertising the campaign.

"In the last five years, the government spoke a lot about women empowerment, security and education. They could not ensure education or security even to young girls."

"Similarly, for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' scheme, over 50 per cent of the funds went for publicity. It's the first time that more funds were spent on the publicity than on the scheme. About 20 per cent of the funds were not spent at all. In so less money, how will the 'Beti' get the education?" he asked.

He also said since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, several agencies had stopped publishing reports on various parameters, including crime against women. "There has been no report on crime against women since 2016," he said.

Urging the BJP to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "The real change will come when women will be included in the decision-making process. You have a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. The opposition parties are ready to extend the support in the Rajya Sabha for the Bill."

