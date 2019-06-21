Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram attend PM Modi's dinner

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi's dinner

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor and son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday participated in the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the MPs.

Azad, Karti and Tharoor rerached Ashoka Hotel to attend the dinner hosted by the Prime Minister. The dinner has been boycotted by the RJD over the death of 118 children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The Trinamool Congress has also boycotted the dinner called by the Prime Minister.

After attending the dinner, Karti told reporters, "It was a good gesture of the Prime Minister to host all the MPs. Most of us are first-timers. It was completely informal."

Besides Congress MPs, the NDA leaders and Ministers, DMK's Kanimozhi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and three out of four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs who joined the BJP earlier in the day also attended the dinner.

The invitation was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.