Monsoon arrives in parts of Himachal Pradesh

The much-awaited monsoon has arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and it will advance in the remaining parts of the hill-state within the next one or two days, the meteorological department said.

It said the entire state is likely to receive widespread rainfall from July 4 to July 8 as a result of the advancement of the monsoon.

Monsoon has advanced in Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts, an official said.

Rainfall occurred in isolated places of the state since yesterday, with Sangrah received 38 mm of rains, followed by Berthin 30 mm, Baijnath 13 mm, Dehra Gopipur and Ghumarwin 9 mm each.

The highest temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded in Una at 40.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur and Hamirpur was 37.9 degrees Celsius each, followed by 37.7 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 37.4 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 37.3 degrees Celsius in Chamba, 36 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar and 35.5 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar.

Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla registered a high of 27.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

