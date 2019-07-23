Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line hit by snag, services affected

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport. "The snag occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 10:38 IST
Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time on Tuesday morning as services were affected on a section of a corridor due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport

"The snag occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.

After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were resumed on the line, officials said. 

