Image Source : PTI Snag hits Delhi Metro's Violet Line, passengers face hassles

Services on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for nearly two hours on Friday due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad.

"Services were affected on this corridor from 6 PM onwards due to some track circuit loop (signalling) issue on a section falling between Khan Market and JLN Stadium stations," a senior DMRC official said.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters about the snag.

"Delay in service from Kashmere Gate towards Sarita Vihar," it said.

In another tweet, the transporter said there was slow movement of trains between JLN Stadium and Khan Market stations.

Many passengers, after facing hardship, left the metro station premises at JLN Stadium and took other means of conveyance to continue their journey.

"The problem has been rectified and normal services resumed around 7:45 PM," the DMRC official said.

