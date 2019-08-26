Image Source : Lucknow: Realtor arrested for posting obscene image of Hindu God on social media

A realtor has been arrested here for posting an obscene image of a Hindu God on his social media account. The incident led to a public protest in the Uttar Pradesh state capital's Alamnagar locality after which the police lodged an FIR and arrested Ishtekhar Ali (48) on Sunday night.

Ali has been arrested on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, a deliberate insulting act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, and publishing material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.

A complaint against him had been lodged by Alamnagar resident Manoj Kumar Gupta, a contractor.

Station House Officer, Triloki Singh, said: "Ali had posted an indecent photograph of a Hindu God on his social media account on Saturday. The post was shared by many and this irked residents who staged the protest. An FIR was lodged and Ali was arrested."

Ali claimed that he was not guilty and denied he posted any such content.

The complainant alleged that Ali had been regularly writing comments against national leaders on social media.

