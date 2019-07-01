Kolkata Municipal Corporation launches 'Talk To Mayor' service for citizens' grievances

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Kolkata residents can now directly call up Mayor Firhad Hakim to tell him about their problems and grievances, which will be solved within seven days, as per a unique service launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The 'Talk to Mayor' Service is available to all residents in each of the 144 KMC wards, who only need to connect a toll-free phone number 18003451213.

After hearing the complaint, the Mayor would instruct the civic officers to take remedial action. The complainant would be contacted after seven days to ascertain whether his grievances have been taken care of.

In case the complaint still remains unresolved, an explanation would be sought from the officer concerned.

"Every Wednesday, I shall take calls from the citizens for one hour from 3 pm. The Municipal Commissioner, Director Generals of all departments, the Chief Engineers and other senior officers will be with me.

"The phone call will be recorded, and prompt action taken. The officer concerned would need to explain if the matter remains pending after seven days," said Hakim.

