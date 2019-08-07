Kerala CM condoles Sushma Swaraj's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep condolences on the demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Vijayan hailed the popular leader's contributions in parliamentary and diplomatic affairs ministries.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi at the age of 67. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

