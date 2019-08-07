Image Source : AP Mamata Banerjee condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief and shock over the sudden demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night.

Banerjee described Swaraj as an outstanding politician, a good human being with whom she had shared "many cordial times in the Parliament" though they differed in their ideology.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj was great statesman, eloquent orator: Sharad Pawar

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is in Chennai for the inauguration of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's statue, extended her condolences to Swaraj's family and admirers.

Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

ALSO READ: BJP leaders condole death of Sushma Swaraj, remember her as 'people's minister'

WATCH VIDEO: Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away, top leaders mourns her death