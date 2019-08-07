Image Source : PTI Sushma Swaraj was great statesman, eloquent orator: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me `Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj passes away: Condolences pour in

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind-hearted person," Pawar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj (67) passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370

WATCH VIDEO: Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67