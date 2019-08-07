Image Source : AP AAP, Congress mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Congress have mourned the death of Delhi's first woman Chief Minister and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma, a senior BJP leader, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said her contribution to the national politics will be remembered forever.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

"It is very sad to know about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. May her soul rest in peace," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sushma Swaraj was the Chief Minister of Delhi for 52 days in 1998.

The AAP, in a tweet, said: "The nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people."

The Delhi Congress said it was saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj.

In a statement, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar called the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader "a star of the Indian politics".

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Working President Haroon Yusuf said: "It's really shocking to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj... Condolences to her family and supporters."

ALSO READ: BJP leaders condole death of Sushma Swaraj, remember her as 'people's minister'

WATCH VIDEO: Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away, top leaders mourns her death