Educational institutes, mobile services to start functioning in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Image Source : FILE/PTI Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana issued two separate orders that all the educational institutions will remain functional with effect from Tuesday besides Airtel authorities were directed to resume mobile services in the district.

All educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district will be reopened and mobile services will be restored from Tuesday, days after the imposition of curfew in the wake of abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Some of the private schools resumed their normal work in the district on Monday following lifting of restrictions and restoration of normalcy.

To this end, on Monday, teachers reported to work across Kashmir, but classrooms were empty with most students staying away -- as parents were apprehensive about the security situation.

Accoring to a report in The Indian Express, low-speed Internet services in Jammu region, which were made operational on Saturday, were snapped again on Sunday after it was found that rumours were being circulated.

Curfew was imposed in the sensitive town and adjoining villages on August 5, the day centre announced the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The day curfew, which was relaxed from time-to-time, was lifted on August 16 but Rana said prohibitory orders along with night curfew will remain in force in the district till further orders.

"The situation has been reviewed in the town and surrounding areas and it was found normal and under control, therefore the concerned authorities of Airtel mobile services has been directed to restore their services in the district with effect from August 20," Rana said, on Monday.

Earlier, advisors to the Governor KK Sharma and K Skandan visited Kishtwar and reviewed stock supply of essential commodities besides development scenario of the district at a high-level meeting.

Rana, SSP Kishtwar, Harmeet Singh Mehta, and other senior district officers attended the meeting, the officials said.

The advisors sought the detailed information related to the availability of the essential commodities and services, especially the availability of food items, ration, medicines, power and water supply, the officials said, adding they expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient stock supplies in the district.

Trump dials PM Modi, Imran Khan

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan to work towards reducing tension in the region over Kashmir, describing the situation as "tough".

Trump asked Khan over phone on Monday to "moderate rhetoric" with India, soon after a 30-minute conversation with Modi, during which the Indian leader raised the issue "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by leaders of Pakistan.

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," the US President said in a tweet.

"A tough situation, but good conversations!" he said.

(with inputs from agencies)