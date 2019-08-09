Section 144 withdrawn; internet partially restored in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Eid

According to a report in AFP, people are allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, but they should not venture out of the local area.

Internet and phone services were partially restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning and restrictions in movement were eased to facilitate prayers.

Moreover, Section 144 restricting gathering of more than four people has been withdrawn from Jammu Municipal limits, officials said.

Schools and colleges can open from August 10, read an order from District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

"The order No DCJ/PS/2019/376-407 dated 05-08-2019 issued under Section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn," the order said.

Thousands of security personnel, however, remain positioned across the Kashmir Valley to ward off trouble, if any, following the Centre's decision to end special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report in AFP, people are allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, but they should not venture out of the local area.

Prayers also seemed unlikely in the city's main mosque, as the gates of the Jama Masjid in Srinagar were shut.

Restrictions may be reduced further if the prayers take place without any trouble, officials told AFP.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Srinagar on Friday after which the decision to ease restriction was taken -- after five days of security lockdown.

Around 400 political leaders, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, however, continue to be in custody.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on his Kashmir move assured that people wouldn't face any difficulties during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on Monday.