Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir government suspends rapid water rafting

An order issued by the director tourism said till a proper safety mechanism is put in place rafting in the two streams will remain suspended.   

Srinagar Published on: June 21, 2019 10:04 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended rapid water rafting in the valley's Lidder and Sindh streams.

An order issued by the director tourism said till a proper safety mechanism is put in place rafting in the two streams will remain suspended. 

The suspension order was issued after two fatal accidents occurred during rafting expeditions in the Lidder stream of Pahalgam area.

On June 1, a tourist guide, Rouf Ahmad Dar died while saving the five tourists during a rafting accident in Lidder.

On June 18, two people including a tourism department employee were killed in another rafting accident in the same stream.

