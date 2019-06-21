Government takes steps to ensure power supply in Srinagar and Jammu

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the award of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) under R-APDRP Scheme for Jammu and Srinagar cities to M/S G.E T&D India Limited at a cost of Rs.173 crore.

An official statement said today, "The establishment of SCADA/DMS is a major step towards realizing the vision of 24x7 Power Supply to all consumers in the twin cities.

SCADA will enable setting up of reliable and 'no manual touch' systems for system control/data collection and adoption of Information Technology in the area of energy accounting, it said.

"It will reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and enable real time monitoring & control of electric distribution network, handling of loads while load shedding & restoration and plugging of pilferage points," the statement said.

It will also ensure supply of quality power, faster identification of faults & early restoration of power supply, proper metering, strategic placement of capacitor banks and switches and in proper planning and design of distribution network, it said.

The SCADA project was sanctioned under R-APDRP by the Union Ministry of Power/Power Finance Corporation in the year 2011.

The implementation of the project got delayed in view of poor response to the bidding process. "With this step, implementation will speed up the vision of 24x7 power supply," the statement said.