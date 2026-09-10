CBI brings back Singapore scam accused absconding since 2013, arrests him at Delhi airport

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully brought back Harnek Singh, an accused in a Singapore scam case who had been absconding since 2013. Singh was deported from the United States and arrested by CBI officials immediately after he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on September 9, 2026.

An Interpol Red Notice and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against the accused. He is expected to be produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate for CBI cases in Panchkula, Haryana, at the earliest.

CBI case linked to cyber fraud targeting Indians in Singapore

The CBI, Delhi, had registered a case in 2016 against the accused under provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act for conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine. According to the investigation, in 2013, Indian citizens living or working in Singapore were targeted by cyber fraudsters operating from India. The accused allegedly made spoof calls while posing as Singapore immigration officials.

The victims were told that they had provided incorrect information in their disembarkation forms at the airport. They were then threatened with possible criminal action and deportation. The fraudsters allegedly pressured the victims to pay money in the name of settlement fees or fines. The payments were made through Western Union Money Transfer to people based in India.

Scam proceeds allegedly received through money transfer outlet

The CBI investigation found that the money obtained through the alleged fraud was received through a money transfer outlet operated by Harnek Singh. Co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain were also allegedly involved in the operation. Singh fled India in May 2013 and later entered the United States illegally. He remained absconding for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, proceedings against co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain were completed before the Panchkula court. Both were convicted on May 26, 2025.

Non-bailable warrant and Interpol Red Notice

During the proceedings in the United States, summons and a bailable warrant were also served on Harnek Singh through the US Department of Justice. However, he did not appear before the trial court. Following this, the Special Judicial Magistrate for CBI cases in Panchkula issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant against him on April 22, 2024.

The CBI subsequently pursued the matter through Interpol channels, resulting in an Interpol Red Notice being issued against Singh. A Look Out Circular was also issued against his passport. Singh was eventually deported from the US and brought to India. Following his arrival at Delhi airport on September 9, CBI officials arrested him in connection with the case.

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