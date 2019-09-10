Good News! IRCTC's Tejas Express passengers to get Plane-like amenities in fares less than 50%; get details

Good news for Indian Railways passengers as Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will begin operations from October. The first Railways train to be run by its subsidiary Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC). For its passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains, IRCTC will provide hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop facilities.

The train will run six days a week, except on Tuesdays. The price of IRCTC's Tejas Express will be 50% less than the cost of flight tickets on the same route. In fact, during peak season, the price will be less as compared to other super fast trains. This is a test case to involve private players in the train network.

All you need to know about two private Tejas Express train:

Tejas Express fair will be lesser than that of the flights. It will be around 50% cheaper the price of the flight ticket. This will be applicable in all seasons even during the peak ones.

There will be travel insurance of around RS.50 Lakhs from private companies to the passengers.

There will be no quota or concession in the private Tejas Express train, even in case of VIP. In IRCTC there will be around 53 categories which will be provided tickets at concessional prices like award-winners, differently-abled and senior citizens. If the passengers don’t belong to this category, there will be no chance of concession.

The children who are above the age of 5 years will be fully charged.

Special Amenities of Tejas Express Trains are:

IRCTC’s Tejas Express contains all the modern facilities with the state-of-art interior, Personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.

Tentative timings and schedules had been issued to two Tejas Express by IRCTC.

IRCTC plans to replace the fewer toilets in the train with more sanitation and hygiene. The toilets will resemble airport-style.

There will be no ticket checking on-board by the Indian Railways or by any other ticket checking staff. Entry will be permitted only through e-ticket, m-ticket or paper issued by the IRCTC.

