Image Source : RASHI HARDAHA India needs to groom more women leaders: Dr Ranjana Kumari

Renowned social activist Dr Ranjana Kumari has expressed concern over rising crime against women. She thinks violence against women remains India’s biggest concern for quite some time now.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTvNews.com, Ranjana Kumari said it would take another 100 years for the women in India to be at par with the men. “As far as violence against women is concerned, that’s the biggest issue in the country. Even today, women are not safe at home; they are not safe at the workplace.”

A strong advocate for women rights and social issues, Dr Ranjana Kumari expressed her concern about the situation of women leadership in India. “We are almost 49th country in the world. We are at the bottom.” She added that women, even after being educated, are unemployed and as a result, the women workforce is not being utilized.

“Only 27% of educated women are in employment”, said Dr Kumari. She further went on to say that women are not productively involved in nation building.

On being asked about the issue of 'equal pay for equal work', she said that even when women perform equally well at the workplace, they are valued less. This inequality also originates from the mindset.

"Women have to perform twice as good to be able to prove themselves", she said.

Dr Ranjana Kumari has been working for the development of women and has about 9 books to her credit. She is a member of the Central Advisory Board on “Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Tests Act, 2001”, as well as the Central Advisory Committee for Prevention of Trafficking in Women and Children. Prior to this, she was a member of the Task Force on Industrial Relations for The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva and worked as a senior professional at United Nations. Currently, she is a member of the Global Safety Advisory Board of Facebook. She is also a member of Twitter’s Trust & Safety Council.

