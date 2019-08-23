Image Source : PTI India-France friendship is unbreakable, based on equality and fraternity says, PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the friendship between India and France is unbreakable and the two nations have showed the strength on every stage.

Addressing the Indian community at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, Modi said India and France have a century-old friendship and asserted that he was dedicating "this day to friendship".

"The friendship between the two countries are not based on selfishness, it is based on liberty equality and fraternity," the Prime Minister said.

Modi is in France as part of his three nation five-day visit scheduled between August 22 and 26. From France, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain before returning to Paris for the G7 Summit.

