Several fish turn up dead in Coimbatore's Selva Chinthamani Lake

Image Source : ANI Selva Chinthamani Lake

In an extremely disturbing sight, fish were found dead in Coimbatore’s Selva Chinthamani lake after it went dry. Tamil Nadu is facing an extreme heatwave resulting in ponds and lakes going dry. Most of the state including capital Chennai is reeling under a severe water crisis.

Coimbatore: Fish found dead in Selva Chinthamani lake. The lake has gone dry due to heatwave conditions in the region. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/maJXxLTRbI — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

The extreme weather conditions in the Tamil Nadu has resulted in protests breaking outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) too, sending a message to the state about its worsening water condition.

Meanwhile, the water crisis has affected Tamil Naidu's neighbouring state Karnataka as well.

