Several fish turn up dead in Coimbatore's Selva Chinthamani Lake

The Selva Chinthamani Lake in Coimbatore bore the brunt of the harsh sun and went dry due to the heat wave conditions prevalent in the region, resulting hundreds of dead fish.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 14:33 IST
In an extremely disturbing sight, fish were found dead in Coimbatore’s Selva Chinthamani lake after it went dry. Tamil Nadu is facing an extreme heatwave resulting in ponds and lakes going dry. Most of the state including capital Chennai is reeling under a severe water crisis. 

The extreme weather conditions in the Tamil Nadu has resulted in protests breaking outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) too, sending a message to the state about its worsening water condition.

Meanwhile, the water crisis has affected Tamil Naidu's neighbouring state Karnataka as well. 

