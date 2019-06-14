Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Gurugram: SHO, police constable injured after associates of illegal liquor trader attack police team

The incident took place on Thursday night when the team from the DLF Phase 3 police station raided the trader.

IANS IANS
Gurugram Published on: June 14, 2019 12:29 IST
A Station House Officer (SHO) and a police constable were injured after associates of an illegal liquor trader attacked a police team in Haryana's Gurugram, authorities said on Friday.

His associates then attacked the team. They smashed a beer bottle on SHO Ram Kumar's head and beat up the constable.

"We have initiated a special drive to curb the illegal liquor trade in the city. The DLF Phase 3 SHO and his team were on night patrolling when they spotted the trader and subsequently raided his place during which the attack took place," said Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram Police.

"The attackers are at large now. Efforts are on to nab them."

Also Read: SHOs asked to stay put at police stations during night

