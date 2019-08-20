Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gujarat: Narmada dam water level just 5 metres short of upper limit

The water level in Gujarat's Narmada dam at Kevadiya on Tuesday rose to 133 metres, just five metres short of its upper limit, due to heavy inflow of water from upstream, officials said.

The water level of the dam, located in Narmada district, stood at 132.98 metres this afternoon, according to Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) officials.

"The dam received an inflow of water at the rate of 2.99 lakh cusec (cubic feet per second), out of which 2.18 lakh cusec water has been released by opening 15 out of total 30 gates," said an official.

As of now, the dam, which has the capacity to storage 4.75 million acre feet (MAF) water, is 81.27 per cent full.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed hope that the dam water level will touch its full reservoir level for the first time since 2017 when its height was raised.

"The full reservoir level of the dam is 138 (.68) metres. For the first time since the work on raising its height was completed (in 2017), the dam will be full to the brim," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"In a true sense, the water of the dam, which is Gujarat's lifeline, will contribute greatly to the development of the state," he said.

According to officials, 204 dams in the state are filled to the extent of 70.72 per cent of their total storage capacity.

"Of the 204 dams, 41 are full to the brim while 40 dams are 70-100 per cent full. Another 22 dams are 50-70 percent full while the current water stock in 36 others is 25-50 per cent," they said.

Gujarat has so far received around 89 per cent of the annual average rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season.

