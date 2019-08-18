Sunday, August 18, 2019
     
Water level in Yamuna approaching danger level in Delhi

​The water level in river Yamuna is approaching danger level in Delhi. Currently at 203.37m, Yamuna is expected to touch the warning mark of 204.5m in next 36 hours. The danger mark, however, is pegged at 205.33m.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2019 14:50 IST
The water level in river Yamuna is approaching danger level in Delhi. Currently at 203.37m, Yamuna is expected to touch the warning mark of 204.5m in next 36 hours. The danger mark, however, is pegged at 205.33m.

At least 3,25,518 cusec water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana at 9 am today. It is expected to reach Delhi within 72 hours. Two lakh cusec water was released earlier.

At present, Yamuna is below the danger mark but its level and flow is higher than before.

Delhi has been witnessing widespread rainfall since the last few days, and more downpour is predicted for the coming days. 

Those living along the banks of the Yamuna will be moved to safer places if the water level touches the warning mark. 

